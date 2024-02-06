All sections
January 17, 2023

Latest gas price update

Pump price increases seen recently are beginning to “stall,” according to auto club federation AAA. “As we head toward February, pump prices will likely dip, barring any jolt in the global oil market,” reported AAA spokesman Andrew Gross. “It is likely, though, the national average prices we saw heading into Christmas may have been the lows of the winter.”...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
story image illustation

Pump price increases seen recently are beginning to “stall,” according to auto club federation AAA.

“As we head toward February, pump prices will likely dip, barring any jolt in the global oil market,” reported AAA spokesman Andrew Gross. “It is likely, though, the national average prices we saw heading into Christmas may have been the lows of the winter.”

Missouri’s statewide average of $2.93 per gallon is a penny cheaper than a week ago, up 18 cents from a month ago and 4 cents less expensive than one year ago.

County by county Monday (GasBuddy)

  • Cape Girardeau: $3.02.
  • Scott: $3.03.
  • Perry: $3.02.
City price ranges Monday (GasBuddy)

  • Cape Girardeau: $2.84 to $3.19.
  • Jackson: $2.84 to $3.19.
  • Scott City: $2.99 to $3.19.
  • Perryville: $2.89 to $3.19.

Trends

The most expensive gas in the U.S. was Monday in Hawaii, at $4.99 per gallon as a statewide average.

The No. 2 state is 57 cents cheaper — California — at $4.42.

Monday’s national average, reported AAA, was $3.30.

