Latest gas price update

Pump price increases seen recently are beginning to “stall,” according to auto club federation AAA.

“As we head toward February, pump prices will likely dip, barring any jolt in the global oil market,” reported AAA spokesman Andrew Gross. “It is likely, though, the national average prices we saw heading into Christmas may have been the lows of the winter.”

Missouri’s statewide average of $2.93 per gallon is a penny cheaper than a week ago, up 18 cents from a month ago and 4 cents less expensive than one year ago.

County by county Monday (GasBuddy)