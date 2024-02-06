Latest figures on Missouri cannabis sales

Marijuana sales continue to rise since cannabis became fully legalized in Missouri on Feb. 3, surpassing $120 million in statewide sales each month from March through June, according to www.health.mo.gov.
Missouri voters approved sales of adult use marijuana Nov. 8, and the following represent sales figures for both medical marijuana and adult-use marijuana in the state since late last year:
Statewide sales figures for July were not available as of this writing.
Upon passage of the 2022 Marijuana Legalization Initiative, Missouri became the 21st U.S. state to OK the sale of recreational marijuana.
