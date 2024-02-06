All sections
BusinessAugust 7, 2023

Latest figures on Missouri cannabis sales

Marijuana sales continue to rise since cannabis became fully legalized in Missouri on Feb. 3, surpassing $120 million in statewide sales each month from March through June, according to www.health.mo.gov. Missouri voters approved sales of adult use marijuana Nov. 8, and the following represent sales figures for both medical marijuana and adult-use marijuana in the state since late last year:...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Good Day Farm dispensary is at 1330 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. Total sales of medical and recreational use marijuana have exceeded $120 million in Missouri every month since March.
Good Day Farm dispensary is at 1330 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. Total sales of medical and recreational use marijuana have exceeded $120 million in Missouri every month since March.

Marijuana sales continue to rise since cannabis became fully legalized in Missouri on Feb. 3, surpassing $120 million in statewide sales each month from March through June, according to www.health.mo.gov.

Missouri voters approved sales of adult use marijuana Nov. 8, and the following represent sales figures for both medical marijuana and adult-use marijuana in the state since late last year:

  • December: $40.7 million (medical marijuana only);
  • January: $37 million (medical marijuana only);
  • February: $102.9 million (medical, $31.2 million; adult-use, $71.7 million);
  • March: $126.2 million (medical, $32.7 million; adult-use, $93.5 million);
  • April: $121.1 million (medical, $30.1 million; adult-use, $91 million);
  • May: $120.9 million (medical, 28.3 million; adult-use, $92.6 million);
  • June: $121.2 million (medical, 26 million; adult-use, $95.2 million).
Statewide sales figures for July were not available as of this writing.

Upon passage of the 2022 Marijuana Legalization Initiative, Missouri became the 21st U.S. state to OK the sale of recreational marijuana.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Business
