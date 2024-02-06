Late night Insomnia Cookies bakery to open in Cape Girardeau

The Philadelphia and New York-based Insomnia Cookies chain is coming to Cape Girardeau in the coming weeks. Opening at 1330 Broadway, the former Marco’s Pizza location before it closed in March, the new bakery will employ around a dozen workers.

“… This new store will bring a warm and deliciously indulgent offering to Cape Girardeau, allowing Insomniacs to bring their dessert dreams to life and feed their culinary curiosity with endless customizable cookies, brownies, and ice cream creations,” company founder and chief executive officer Seth Berkowitz said in an email to the Southeast Missourian. “As a rapidly expanding late-night bakery, we’re constantly looking for new store locations and are excited to grow the Insomniac community here in Cape Girardeau.”

Berkowitz said the location would open by the end of 2024.