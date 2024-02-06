All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessNovember 25, 2024

Late night Insomnia Cookies bakery to open in Cape Girardeau

Insomnia Cookies is set to open a new late-night bakery in Cape Girardeau by the end of 2024, transforming the former Marco's Pizza location.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Insomnia Cookies, a late-night cookie baker, will open up in Cape Girardeau by year's end. The company primarily markets to college students, and the Broadway location is close to the Southeast Missouri State University campus.
Insomnia Cookies, a late-night cookie baker, will open up in Cape Girardeau by year's end. The company primarily markets to college students, and the Broadway location is close to the Southeast Missouri State University campus.Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com

The Philadelphia and New York-based Insomnia Cookies chain is coming to Cape Girardeau in the coming weeks. Opening at 1330 Broadway, the former Marco’s Pizza location before it closed in March, the new bakery will employ around a dozen workers.

“… This new store will bring a warm and deliciously indulgent offering to Cape Girardeau, allowing Insomniacs to bring their dessert dreams to life and feed their culinary curiosity with endless customizable cookies, brownies, and ice cream creations,” company founder and chief executive officer Seth Berkowitz said in an email to the Southeast Missourian. “As a rapidly expanding late-night bakery, we’re constantly looking for new store locations and are excited to grow the Insomniac community here in Cape Girardeau.”

Berkowitz said the location would open by the end of 2024.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

He and Jared Barnett founded Insomnia Cookies at the University of Pennsylvania in 2003. It now has more than 265 locations, many of which are situated near college campuses.

Grand opening events are in the works for the Cape Girardeau location as it nears its completion. The bakery will be open noon to 1 a.m. Sunday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Monday to Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. Thursday and Friday and noon to 3 a.m. Saturday.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Advertisement
Related
BusinessNov. 25
Midwest Y’allternative brings alt boutique to Broadway
BusinessNov. 25
Jackson IT business finalist for industry award
BusinessNov. 25
Mercy Southeast adds virtual ICU capabilities
BusinessNov. 25
Saint Francis hires new nurse practitioner, physician assist...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Missouri gas prices on rise
BusinessNov. 25
Missouri gas prices on rise
Papa Johns, Media Leaf apply for business licenses
BusinessNov. 25
Papa Johns, Media Leaf apply for business licenses
Old Town Cape celebrates Small Business Saturday with bingo event
BusinessNov. 25
Old Town Cape celebrates Small Business Saturday with bingo event
Presson: How family businesses drive economic growth and community resilience
BusinessNov. 23
Presson: How family businesses drive economic growth and community resilience
5 tips for incorporating the next generation into your business from people doing the work
BusinessNov. 22
5 tips for incorporating the next generation into your business from people doing the work
Stock market today: Wall Street gains ground as it notches a winning week and another Dow record
BusinessNov. 22
Stock market today: Wall Street gains ground as it notches a winning week and another Dow record
Sponsored: House of Paws Grooming offers personalized care for your dog’s health and happiness
BusinessNov. 22
Sponsored: House of Paws Grooming offers personalized care for your dog’s health and happiness
How to keep your philanthropic giving local during business transitions
BusinessNov. 21
How to keep your philanthropic giving local during business transitions
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy