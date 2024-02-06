All sections
BusinessMay 9, 2022
Last Mile repurposes downtown space for Cape Girardeau store
Last Mile Liquidators opened officially in mid-March on the site of the former Old Hickory Pits weld shop at 308 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau. Last Mile has a unique business model, buying directly from www.target.com and discounting the price by 30% to 60%...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
People shop in late March at Last Mile Liquidators wholesale supply and discount store at 308 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau. The store is on the site of the former Old Hickory Pits weld shop.
People shop in late March at Last Mile Liquidators wholesale supply and discount store at 308 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau. The store is on the site of the former Old Hickory Pits weld shop.Submitted

Last Mile Liquidators opened officially in mid-March on the site of the former Old Hickory Pits weld shop at 308 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau.

Last Mile has a unique business model, buying directly from www.target.com and discounting the price by 30% to 60%.

"We sell basically anything that would be in a person's home," said Matt Hildesheim, 27, who, along with partner Devon Edmonds, own and operate the store, citing bedding, pillows, comforters, indoor furniture, consoles, tables, couches, area rugs and patio sets as among some of the inventory.

"We walk around with customers and we can check them out from our phones via Bluetooth. Also, we have a group and crew who will help carry items to the car. If you go to a typical bricks-and-mortar store for a bookshelf, for instance, you have to lug it to checkout and then to your car. Here you get a discount and a catered experience as well," he added.

The "last mile" concept, Hildesheim said, refers to the final stage of home delivery but also has a local connection.

Exterior of Last Mile LIquidators, 308 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau near Century Casino Cape Girardeau.
Exterior of Last Mile LIquidators, 308 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau near Century Casino Cape Girardeau.Submitted

"We're right at the Mississippi River, so we're at the last mile of Cape Girardeau," he said.

Hildesheim, a Philadelphia native, teamed up two years ago with Cape Girardeau native Edmonds to form a different entrepreneurial concern, Stockhaus, a digital wholesaler.

Stockhaus was awarded $50,000 in September in Codefi's 1ST50K grant competition.

Last Mile Liquidators has limited days and hours of operation: open from noon to 5 p.m. Thursdays (for Facebook customers); 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays; and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.

Last Mile's website is www.lastmileliquidators.com.

On Facebook, www.facebook.com/LastMileLiquidatorsSEMO.

"We hope to give every shopper a joyful atmosphere (and) I'd like to thank the city of Cape for the opportunity in allowing young professionals to pursue their dreams," Hildesheim said.

