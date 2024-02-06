Last Mile repurposes downtown space for Cape Girardeau store

Last Mile Liquidators opened officially in mid-March on the site of the former Old Hickory Pits weld shop at 308 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau.

Last Mile has a unique business model, buying directly from www.target.com and discounting the price by 30% to 60%.

"We sell basically anything that would be in a person's home," said Matt Hildesheim, 27, who, along with partner Devon Edmonds, own and operate the store, citing bedding, pillows, comforters, indoor furniture, consoles, tables, couches, area rugs and patio sets as among some of the inventory.

"We walk around with customers and we can check them out from our phones via Bluetooth. Also, we have a group and crew who will help carry items to the car. If you go to a typical bricks-and-mortar store for a bookshelf, for instance, you have to lug it to checkout and then to your car. Here you get a discount and a catered experience as well," he added.

The "last mile" concept, Hildesheim said, refers to the final stage of home delivery but also has a local connection.

Exterior of Last Mile LIquidators, 308 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau near Century Casino Cape Girardeau. Submitted

"We're right at the Mississippi River, so we're at the last mile of Cape Girardeau," he said.