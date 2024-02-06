Las Vegas looks outside the casinos to draw millennials

LAS VEGAS -- Casinos in Las Vegas are upping the ante in their pursuit of coveted millennial visitors with new attractions designed to wow them, provide them Instagram-worthy moments and maybe even get them to gamble a little.

In 2018, a zip line across the street from Caesars Palace and an e-sports arena at the Luxor will join the city's entertainment repertoire geared toward those generally up to age 34. They are becoming majority spenders in today's economy but aren't necessarily interested in traditional casino gambling, such as blackjack and craps.

Fresh out of bankruptcy, Caesars Entertainment plans to build a 1,050-foot-long zip line above its outdoor promenade anchored by the Linq hotel-casino and the world's tallest observation wheel. The attraction -- the third of its kind in Sin City, but first on the Las Vegas Strip -- will feature 10 lines that will allow thrill seekers to ride seated or Superman-style.

"It's an efficient use of space, but it's exciting," Linq Promenade general manager Shaun Swanger said. "Our core audience is millennials. During the day, you see a lot broader range and a lot more families, but as the sun goes down, it gets a little bit younger, and as midnight approaches, it's one big party."

The ride will begin at the top of a 114-foot-tall launch tower Caesars will build at the west end of the promenade.

Photos and video of the rides, bound for social media, will be available.

Las Vegas casinos have invested in numerous non-gambling amenities to attract the elusive millennials, from rooms with bunk beds for cost-conscious young travelers to a Wi-Fi-equipped co-working space and a lounge that features pool and air hockey tables.

They also have embraced the outdoors by building a park and public promenades, counter to their long-held strategy of trying to keep people inside casinos, losing track of time as they buy more chips.