Larry Miller promoted by City of Jackson

Larry Miller is the new Planning and Building manager for the City of Jackson.
Miller, who has worked for the municipality for nearly 20 years, succeeded Janet Sanders on Jan. 27.
Sanders is now the city's Public Works director following the retirement of Kent Peetz.
Miller previously served as a Jackson city building inspector, city patrolman, school resource officer, DARE officer and nuisance officer
