Large baby formula plant reopens in Michigan amid national shortage

Abbott Laboratories's Sturgis, Michigan, plant will soon be producing baby formula again, raising hopes the end of the nation's formula shortage may be in sight.
Abbott began a formula recall in February because of reports of bacterial infections discovered in babies who had consumed its product.
Food and Drug Administration officials inspected Abbott's Sturgis plant, finding "shocking" results: cracks in vital equipment, a lack of appropriate hand-washing by employees and evidence of previous contamination.
Before the winter recall, Abbott had controlled an estimated 40% of the infant formula market, including Similac.
Abbott said in a news release it will start production of EleCare with initial product release anticipated June 20.
Data released by Datasembly showed 73% of baby products were out of stock nationally as of May 22.
