Lanae Romann promoted by Saint Francis Healthcare

Lanae Romann, RN, MSN, has been named director of nursing--maternal child health by Saint Francis Healthcare System.
Romann previously served the system as patient care manager, Level III, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.
