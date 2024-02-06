Lambert's Cafe marking 80 years in business

Lambert's Cafe, currently located at 2305 E. Malone Ave. in Sikeston, Missouri, first opened in March 1942.
State Rep. Jamie Burger of Benton (R-148) presented resolutions Friday on behalf of the state House and Senate in recognition of the 80th anniversary of the fabled "Home of Throwed Rolls."
Burger sponsored the House resolution while state Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder introduced the same measure in the General Assembly's upper chamber.
The tradition of tossing hot rolls to diners began in 1976 when, because of the size of the crowd one day, it became difficult for Norman Lambert to reach individual tables.
Lambert's, in addition to its Scott County location, also has cafes in Ozark, Missouri, and Foley, Alabama.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.