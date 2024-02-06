All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessMarch 14, 2022

Lambert's Cafe marking 80 years in business

Lambert's Cafe, currently located at 2305 E. Malone Ave. in Sikeston, Missouri, first opened in March 1942. State Rep. Jamie Burger of Benton (R-148) presented resolutions Friday on behalf of the state House and Senate in recognition of the 80th anniversary of the fabled "Home of Throwed Rolls."...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Dayid Hays tosses a hot roll through the air to a diner at Lambert's Cafe in Sikeston in this photo from 2015. Lambert's is marking 80 years in business this month.
Dayid Hays tosses a hot roll through the air to a diner at Lambert's Cafe in Sikeston in this photo from 2015. Lambert's is marking 80 years in business this month.Southeast Missourian file

Lambert's Cafe, currently located at 2305 E. Malone Ave. in Sikeston, Missouri, first opened in March 1942.

State Rep. Jamie Burger of Benton (R-148) presented resolutions Friday on behalf of the state House and Senate in recognition of the 80th anniversary of the fabled "Home of Throwed Rolls."

Burger sponsored the House resolution while state Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder introduced the same measure in the General Assembly's upper chamber.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The tradition of tossing hot rolls to diners began in 1976 when, because of the size of the crowd one day, it became difficult for Norman Lambert to reach individual tables.

Lambert's, in addition to its Scott County location, also has cafes in Ozark, Missouri, and Foley, Alabama.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessNov. 8
Stock market today: Wall Street cruises toward the close of ...
BusinessNov. 8
Sponsored: Busch Pet Products is transforming pet care with ...
BusinessNov. 7
Sponsored: Cory’s Ace Hardware stands out with service and c...
BusinessNov. 6
Pickleball Factory in Cape Girardeau targets December openin...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau businesses receive Torch Awards for Ethics
BusinessNov. 4
Cape Girardeau businesses receive Torch Awards for Ethics
Drury Hotels opens new Chattanooga location
BusinessNov. 4
Drury Hotels opens new Chattanooga location
Plus-size fashion in vogue at Vera June Boutique
BusinessNov. 4
Plus-size fashion in vogue at Vera June Boutique
Personal trainer to speak at Jackson chamber Lunch and Learn
BusinessNov. 4
Personal trainer to speak at Jackson chamber Lunch and Learn
Old Town Cape grant recipients spruce up downtown
BusinessNov. 3
Old Town Cape grant recipients spruce up downtown
A TV as big as a bed? With the holidays approaching, stores stock more supersize sets
BusinessNov. 3
A TV as big as a bed? With the holidays approaching, stores stock more supersize sets
Apple Unveils New M4 Powered iMac, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro; More Info at B&H
BusinessOct. 31
Apple Unveils New M4 Powered iMac, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro; More Info at B&H
Tractor Supply Kicks Off 2024 FFA Future Leaders Scholarship Fundraiser
BusinessOct. 31
Tractor Supply Kicks Off 2024 FFA Future Leaders Scholarship Fundraiser
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy