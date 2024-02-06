KRCU Radio, Southeast's NPR station, falls short in pledge drive

KRCU, Southeast Missouri State University's National Public Radio station, raised $29,495 in its weeklong on-air pledge drive, which ended Wednesday.
Station officials hope to hit their $55,000 goal by the end of the fiscal year June 30, using a post-drive mailing and, if needed, an end-of-fiscal-year appeal.
KRCU's studios is in the Serena Building on SEMO's Cape Girardeau campus.
The station's programming may be found on several frequencies: 90.9 FM, 88.9 FM and 88.7 FM.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.