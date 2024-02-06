Kohl's remains takeover target

Among the interested suitors is J.C. Penney's owners, Simon Property Group and Brookfield Asset Management. In late April, Bloomberg News reported JCP's $68 per share offer is worth $8.6 billion.

In Cape Girardeau, the Kohl's store is at 315 Shirley Drive and Penney's has an outlet in West Park Mall.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.