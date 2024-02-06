Kohl's remains takeover target

Kohl's, with 27 Missouri stores, including one in Cape Girardeau, remains a prime acquisition target by rival retailers.
The Wisconsin-headquartered department store, founded in 1962, has confirmed the receipt of at least 20 buyout bids.
Among the interested suitors is J.C. Penney's owners, Simon Property Group and Brookfield Asset Management. In late April, Bloomberg News reported JCP's $68 per share offer is worth $8.6 billion.
In Cape Girardeau, the Kohl's store is at 315 Shirley Drive and Penney's has an outlet in West Park Mall.
