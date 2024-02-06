Kohl's hit with stock downgrades after takeover talks fail

Kohl's department store, which terminated takeover talks with Franchise Group -- owner of Vitamin Shoppe — saw its first stock downgrades Thursday since buyout negotiations failed.

Wisconsin-based Kohl's, established in 1962, has an outlet on Shirley Drive in Cape Girardeau.

Takeover talk, according to Barron's, had buoyed Kohl's for much of the first half of 2022, but reduced earnings forecasts plus a "worrisome outlook" for consumer spending led Franchise Group to scale back its offer.