Kohl's facing boycott calls

Kohl's department store chain saw its common stock fall more than 5% on May 30 following social media backlash for the company's sale of LGBTQ+ merchandise at certain outlets for June's Pride month observances.
Stock in the Wisconsin-based retailer is on pace for its lowest price since Sept. 29, 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Similar anti-LGBTQ+ campaigns were launched previously against Bud Light and Target.
