BusinessJune 5, 2023
Kohl's facing boycott calls
Jeff Long
Reports indicate the Wisconsin-based department store chain Kohl's, with a location 315 Shirley Drive in Cape Girardeau, is facing some customer backlash following LGBTQ+ support.
Kohl's department store chain saw its common stock fall more than 5% on May 30 following social media backlash for the company's sale of LGBTQ+ merchandise at certain outlets for June's Pride month observances.

Stock in the Wisconsin-based retailer is on pace for its lowest price since Sept. 29, 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Similar anti-LGBTQ+ campaigns were launched previously against Bud Light and Target.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter.

