Koehler to retire from Cape's Notre Dame Regional High School

Mark Koehler will retire this year after 33 years of teaching at Notre Dame Regional High School in Cape Girardeau.
Koehler currently teaches earth science, accounting, geography and psychology and coaches the junior varsity Scholar Bowl team.
Koehler, whom Notre Dame said has taken more than 500 students on 25 educational trips to Europe during his tenure, received his undergraduate degree from St. Mary's College and earned graduate degrees from Southeast Missouri State University and Loyola University.
