Kathryn Knaup is entertaining offers to sell family-owned Knaup Floral, 838 William St., a fixture in Cape Girardeau since the enterprise was launched 102 years ago.

Long-established brand

Knaup said her pioneering paternal grandparents, John and Clara Knaup, bought the Gelven greenhouses on a handshake agreement June 10, 1920, and the Knaups have operated their successful floral enterprise ever since.

"Because of COVID, we did have a small, socially distanced gathering of employees two years ago to mark a century in business," Kathryn Knaup said.

Family leadership

John & Clara Knaup: 1920 to 1976.

Richard Knaup: 1976 to 1999.

Kathryn Knaup: 1999 to present.

Kathryn Knaup, who employs 10 people, is quick to acknowledge her late sister's contribution to the business.

Mary Knaup Gardiner died in July 2016 at the age of 62.

"(Mary) didn't want ownership but she was always here at the shop and was well-loved by our customers," said Kathryn Knaup, who added the company has no family succession plan because her children have other vocational interests.

"I've loved this business, have been in it my whole life, and 100 years is a good run for our family," she said, adding if a new owner desired her services, she'd be glad to help for a period of time as a consultant.

Knaup, a member of the Notre Dame Regional High School and Southeast Missouri State University halls of fame for softball, plans to get married before month's end.

Knaup also notes efforts to improve her knowledge of the floral business, attending Chicago's American Floral Art School in 1993 and working six months in Munich, Germany in 1990 at Atelier Heidi, a silk wholesale studio.

Knaup Floral has been in continuous operation since 1920. Kathryn Knaup is president of the family business and said she is entertaining options to sell her shop. Jeff Long

She has also given back to her industry, serving as board member of the region's FTD District as secretary and vice chairwoman for four years.

"I feel like I'm at retirement age because of all the years I've spent in the business. I was shirt-tailing my dad since I was a kid, from the time I was old enough to lift a broom or cut flowers," she said.