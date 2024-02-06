Kmart's gradually disappearing brand

The company once known for "blue light specials" is gradually turning off all the lights on its few remaining stores in the United States.
Only six Kmart venues are expected to be in business by the end of the year, according to a report by CNN Business.
The retail chain, which launched as S.S. Kresge in 1899, opened its first Kmart store in 1962.
At its 1994 peak, Kmart had 2,486 stores worldwide, the vast majority of them in the U.S., becoming for a time the second largest retailer in America after Sears.
The Cape Girardeau Kmart closed in November 2018. On its former site today is Orscheln Farm and Home store.
