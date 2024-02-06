Kirbys buy Simply Swirled frozen treats store in Cape Girardeau

Dawn and Mike Kirby have bought Simply Swirled, 274 S. Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau, assuming operations Oct. 18.
The Kirbys already own Ty's Summer Sno shaved ice shops in Cape Girardeau and Jackson.
"We recently finished our fourth season at Ty's and have enjoyed it immensely," Dawn Kirby said. "We saw the opportunity to take over (Simply Swirled) and see it as a parallel business."
Kirby said the frozen treats store is not experiencing the recent difficulty other local eateries have reported in recruiting and retaining employees.
"The store was fully staffed when we took over and we have no (staffing) concerns."
Kirby said sugar-free options are becoming a bigger part of her business.
"When we first took over Ty's in Cape, we had four or five sugar-free options in shaved ice and now we have over 20," she said, adding Simply Swirled will offer sugarless items with gluten-free and vegan ice cream also on the menu.
Like Ty's, Simply Swirled will also make use of a mobile food truck.
Kirby said she will run the day-to-day operations of the business while husband Mike will handle bookkeeping and maintenance.
Simply Swirled will be open six days a week, Tuesday through Sunday, she said.
