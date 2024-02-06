Kirbys buy Simply Swirled frozen treats store in Cape Girardeau

Dawn and Mike Kirby have bought Simply Swirled, 274 S. Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau, assuming operations Oct. 18.

The Kirbys already own Ty's Summer Sno shaved ice shops in Cape Girardeau and Jackson.

"We recently finished our fourth season at Ty's and have enjoyed it immensely," Dawn Kirby said. "We saw the opportunity to take over (Simply Swirled) and see it as a parallel business."

Kirby said the frozen treats store is not experiencing the recent difficulty other local eateries have reported in recruiting and retaining employees.

"The store was fully staffed when we took over and we have no (staffing) concerns."