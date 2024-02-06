Stacy Kinder, Cape Girardeau mayor since April, will speak at this week's First Friday Coffee at Century Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center at 777 Main St.
Kinder will deliver a State of the City address.
Doors open at 7 a.m. with program to follow at 7:40 a.m.
Perryville Chamber of Commerce will holds its Business After Hours event at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Perryville Elementary School, 605 Schindler Road.
