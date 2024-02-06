Kim Voelker hired by state chamber

Kim Voelker has joined Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry as director of investor relations, effective Dec. 27.
Voelker is former vice president of Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce.
In her new role, Voelker will focus on membership development in the eastern side of the Show Me State.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.