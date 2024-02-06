Kid's Business Fair in Jackson

The debut Kid's Business Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Jackson's Elks Lodge, 542 W. independence St., and the public is invited.

Parent organizer Melinda Arends said there will be 27 booths, staffed by children aged 5 through 18.

"One child will have a booth wrapping presents. There will be ornaments, too. Some kids have been knitting or baking — and it's really cool seeing just how many different ideas these children have come up with," she said.

Melinda's 11-year old son, Benny, is the spirit behind what is believed to be the first-of-its-kind event for the county seat town.