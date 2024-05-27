All sections
BusinessMay 27, 2024

KFC, liquor store find new ownership

A local KFC franchise and liquor store get new owners, while a counseling center opens up.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
The KFC restaurant at 2101 Williams St. in Cape Girardeau has changed hands. As of Friday, May 17, it came under the ownership of Tasty Chick'n Midwest LLC.
The KFC restaurant at 2101 Williams St. in Cape Girardeau has changed hands. As of Friday, May 17, it came under the ownership of Tasty Chick'n Midwest LLC.Southeast Missourian file

Several different businesses have either changed hands or opened up, according to the City of Cape Girardeau Community Development Department.

  • Tasty Chick’n Midwest LLC, based out of Broomfield, Colorado, took over the KFC location at 2101 William St., effective Friday, May 17. It took over management from Columbia, Tennessee-based JRN, Inc. the country’s third largest KFC franchisee.
Tasty Chick’n Midwest operates five other KFC locations in Missouri, in Kennett, Malden, Perryville, Poplar Bluff and West Plains.

  • Vipul Patel of Cape Girardeau took over Liquor Warehouse at 52 S. Plaza Way, effective Monday, May 20. The business sells liquor, wine, spirits and tobacco.
  • Cape Girardean Katie Ramirez started Hello Peace Counseling and Wellness at 1930 Broadway, Suite B. Ramirez provides mental health counseling from a licensed professional counselor.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter.

Business

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

