Key Equifax executives departing after huge data breach

NEW YORK -- Equifax announced late Friday its chief information officer and chief security officer would leave the company immediately after the breach of 143 million Americans' personal information.

It also presented a litany of security efforts it made after noticing suspicious network traffic in July.

The credit-data company said Susan Mauldin, who had been the top security officer, and David Webb, chief technology officer, are retiring from Equifax. Mauldin, a college music major, had come under media scrutiny for her qualifications in security.

Equifax did not say in its statement what retirement packages the executives would receive.

Mauldin is being replaced by Russ Ayers, an information-technology executive inside Equifax. Webb is being replaced by Mark Rohrwasser, who most recently was in charge of Equifax's international technology operations.

Equifax has been under public pressure since it disclosed last week hackers accessed or stole millions of Social Security numbers, birthdates and other information.