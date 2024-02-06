Kevin Bazemore joins Saint Francis

Kevin Bazemore accepted the controller position last month with Accounting and Fiscal Services of Saint Francis Healthcare System.
Bazemore, who holds CPA and CMA licenses, previously served as controller of University Hospital at UAB (University of Alabama-Birmingham).
He has 25 years of experience in accounting and finance, including 15 years specifically in the hospital and health care industry.
