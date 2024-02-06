Kenny's Flippin' Burgers to close Chaffee location, move to Cape

Business boomed at Kenny's Flippin' Burgers when Jesse and Kasey Stuart opened the restaurant's first location in Chaffee, Missouri, in 2017.

Now, Jesse Stuart said, they'll once again try to bring that success to downtown Cape Girardeau.

The Chaffee location will close Wednesday, and a new location in Cape Girardeau will open in November, Jesse Stuart said last week.

"We're kind of to the point where we're outgrowing the Chaffee location," Stuart said. "We figured with Cape being a central location in Southeast Missouri, it would be good to bring something more to the downtown market."

Kenny's once held a second location in Cape Girardeau's West Park Mall. It opened in 2018 and closed two years ago, Jesse Stuart said. The location did well, but he said he did not want to stay in a mall.