Kelsie Jansen with new SoutheastHEALTH role

Kelsie Jansen, APRN, has joined Southeast Women’s Integrated Health’s caregiver team.
Jansen, board certified as a family nurse practitioner, holds degrees from Southeast Missouri State University and Southern Illinois University
Previously, Jansen was a registered nurse on the obstetrics Unit at Southeast Hospital.
