Kelly Jackson joins Saint Francis partner

Kelly Jackson, APRN, FNP-BC, has accepted a nurse practitioner role at Ferguson Medical Group—Sikeston, a Saint Francis Medical partner.
Jackson, who holds undergraduate and master's degrees in nursing from Southeast Missouri State University, has nearly 10 years of nursing experience, specializing in family medicine.
