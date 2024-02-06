The historic former Lorimier School, site of Cape Girardeau City Hall from 1978 to 2021, is under contract to be sold to Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation.

Both parties to the pending transaction confirmed the deal Friday, April 28, for 401 Independence St.

Bert and Mary Ann Kellerman, who formed their not-for-profit foundation in Cape Girardeau in 2012, will pay the city $550,000 in a deal expected to close Monday, July 24.

Jake Fish of Edge Realty, who represents the city as listing agent, said four parties made offers for the property, which was originally listed Feb. 24 for $870,000.

"I think the city liked the direction the Kellermans wanted to take the building," said Fish.

Sitting on 4.93 acres, the building was completed during Franklin D. Roosevelt's second presidential term in 1937.

According to the real estate listing, the former city hall has 15,843-square-feet above ground with 85,000-square-feet of paved driveway and parking spaces.

The Kellermans held a campaign toast at the nearby Fountain House on Friday to celebrate the impending deal.

"We have four collections that we currently have no space for," said Mary Ann Kellerman in an interview with the Southeast Missourian.

"For example, we have (retired Southeast Missouri State University history faculty member) Frank Nickell's entire life's work — 1,500 books and 88 drawers of files. We'll have Frank's archive in a couple of larger rooms; we'll have a research room. The former city council chambers will be made into the Rhinehart Art Museum with more than 50 paintings. We can do another Smithsonian exhibit and all of the Oliver material will go in, too," she said.

In an April 25 letter directed to Mayor Stacy Kinder and city manager Kenneth Haskin, the Kellermans outlined their thoughts about how the former school and city hall would be utilized.