All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessMay 1, 2023

Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation to buy old Cape Girardeau City Hall

The historic former Lorimier School, site of Cape Girardeau City Hall from 1978 to 2021, is under contract to be sold to Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation. Both parties to the pending transaction confirmed the deal Friday, April 28, for 401 Independence St...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
The former Cape Girardeau City Hall is being sold to Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation. The building housed city offices from 1978 to 2021.
The former Cape Girardeau City Hall is being sold to Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation. The building housed city offices from 1978 to 2021.Southeast Missourian file

The historic former Lorimier School, site of Cape Girardeau City Hall from 1978 to 2021, is under contract to be sold to Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation.

Both parties to the pending transaction confirmed the deal Friday, April 28, for 401 Independence St.

Bert and Mary Ann Kellerman, who formed their not-for-profit foundation in Cape Girardeau in 2012, will pay the city $550,000 in a deal expected to close Monday, July 24.

Jake Fish of Edge Realty, who represents the city as listing agent, said four parties made offers for the property, which was originally listed Feb. 24 for $870,000.

"I think the city liked the direction the Kellermans wanted to take the building," said Fish.

Sitting on 4.93 acres, the building was completed during Franklin D. Roosevelt's second presidential term in 1937.

According to the real estate listing, the former city hall has 15,843-square-feet above ground with 85,000-square-feet of paved driveway and parking spaces.

The Kellermans held a campaign toast at the nearby Fountain House on Friday to celebrate the impending deal.

"We have four collections that we currently have no space for," said Mary Ann Kellerman in an interview with the Southeast Missourian.

"For example, we have (retired Southeast Missouri State University history faculty member) Frank Nickell's entire life's work — 1,500 books and 88 drawers of files. We'll have Frank's archive in a couple of larger rooms; we'll have a research room. The former city council chambers will be made into the Rhinehart Art Museum with more than 50 paintings. We can do another Smithsonian exhibit and all of the Oliver material will go in, too," she said.

In an April 25 letter directed to Mayor Stacy Kinder and city manager Kenneth Haskin, the Kellermans outlined their thoughts about how the former school and city hall would be utilized.

Mary Ann and Bert Kellerman, founders of Cape Girardeau's Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation. The Kellermans are under contract to purchase the former Cape Girardeau City Hall and transform it into museum and storage space in a transaction expected to close Monday, July 24.
Mary Ann and Bert Kellerman, founders of Cape Girardeau's Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation. The Kellermans are under contract to purchase the former Cape Girardeau City Hall and transform it into museum and storage space in a transaction expected to close Monday, July 24.Jeff Long
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Mary Ann and Bert Kellerman, founders of Cape Girardeau's Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation. The Kellermans are under contract to purchase the former Cape Girardeau City Hall and transform it into museum and storage space in a transaction expected to close Monday, July 24.
Mary Ann and Bert Kellerman, founders of Cape Girardeau's Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation. The Kellermans are under contract to purchase the former Cape Girardeau City Hall and transform it into museum and storage space in a transaction expected to close Monday, July 24.Jeff Long

Letter excerpts

"(This) is a property that has an important history in our community, and it should be renovated and put to good use. We propose to use the facility to help preserve local history as a museum. Our Foundation has four important collections that are in need of space to display exhibits and provide research areas for visiting scholars.

  • Dr. Frank Nickell Archive.
  • Lifetime Work of M. Charles Rhinehart.
  • R.B. & Marie Oliver Collection.
  • Earl Norman Collection of Ulysses S. Grant and Civil War Memorabilia,

A high-quality museum of these collections would enhance Cape Girardeau's image and would attract visitors to our region. It would also allow us to provide other educational activities and inspirational exhibits for public enjoyment. The building also offers us space for a museum gift shop, cafe or coffee house, and seminar rooms for professionals to give programs about historic preservation and techniques. The possibilities are endless. We would also like to offer space to be able to allow collaborative events with the local Arts Council and other museums. The Rhinehart Collection consists of 48 large paintings and over 200 drawings, as well as his family history in photographs and artifacts. The Rhinehart Collection would draw support from a wide area as a destination travel location. The fact that our Fountain House Museum is adjacent to the property would allow special events and assist us in our fundraising efforts with special events, historical preservation programs, Jazz on the Lawn, High Tea on the Veranda and other similar social activities would add public value to both properties."

Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas participates in a champagne toast Friday, April 28, with Mary Ann Kellerman, right, and Bert Kellerman, back to camera. Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation is celebrating its impending purchase of old Cape Girardeau City Hall.
Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas participates in a champagne toast Friday, April 28, with Mary Ann Kellerman, right, and Bert Kellerman, back to camera. Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation is celebrating its impending purchase of old Cape Girardeau City Hall.Megan Burke ~ Southeast Missourian
Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas participates in a champagne toast Friday, April 28, with Mary Ann Kellerman, right, and Bert Kellerman, back to camera. Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation is celebrating its impending purchase of old Cape Girardeau City Hall.
Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas participates in a champagne toast Friday, April 28, with Mary Ann Kellerman, right, and Bert Kellerman, back to camera. Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation is celebrating its impending purchase of old Cape Girardeau City Hall.Megan Burke ~ Southeast Missourian

History

Built as Lorimier Elementary in 1937, classes were held in the brick structure until 1975, when it closed because of declining enrollment.

City of Cape Girardeau bought the structure a year later, in January 1976, for $200,000.

The city offered the former school to the Cape Girardeau Public Library Board but in June 1976, the board declined the offer, preferring to build a new facility.

In September 1978, the building reopened as city hall.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessDec. 2
Paws-itive change: Jackson dog trainers move into new locati...
BusinessDec. 2
New school location, boutique host ribbon-cuttings
BusinessDec. 2
Cheaper fuel early Christmas gift for commuters
BusinessDec. 2
Cape Girardeau, Perryville chambers to host networking event...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Dessert shop among new Cape Girardeau businesses
BusinessDec. 2
Dessert shop among new Cape Girardeau businesses
Cyber Monday shoppers expected to set a record on the year's biggest day for online shopping
BusinessDec. 2
Cyber Monday shoppers expected to set a record on the year's biggest day for online shopping
Sponsored: River Radio keeps community connected and entertained
BusinessNov. 26
Sponsored: River Radio keeps community connected and entertained
Midwest Y’allternative brings alt boutique to Broadway
BusinessNov. 26
Midwest Y’allternative brings alt boutique to Broadway
Walmart becomes latest - and biggest - company to roll back its DEI policies
BusinessNov. 26
Walmart becomes latest - and biggest - company to roll back its DEI policies
Late night Insomnia Cookies bakery to open in Cape Girardeau
BusinessNov. 25
Late night Insomnia Cookies bakery to open in Cape Girardeau
Jackson IT business finalist for industry award
BusinessNov. 25
Jackson IT business finalist for industry award
Mercy Southeast adds virtual ICU capabilities
BusinessNov. 25
Mercy Southeast adds virtual ICU capabilities
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy