The historic former Lorimier School, site of Cape Girardeau City Hall from 1978 to 2021, is under contract to be sold to Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation.
Both parties to the pending transaction confirmed the deal Friday, April 28, for 401 Independence St.
Bert and Mary Ann Kellerman, who formed their not-for-profit foundation in Cape Girardeau in 2012, will pay the city $550,000 in a deal expected to close Monday, July 24.
Jake Fish of Edge Realty, who represents the city as listing agent, said four parties made offers for the property, which was originally listed Feb. 24 for $870,000.
"I think the city liked the direction the Kellermans wanted to take the building," said Fish.
Sitting on 4.93 acres, the building was completed during Franklin D. Roosevelt's second presidential term in 1937.
According to the real estate listing, the former city hall has 15,843-square-feet above ground with 85,000-square-feet of paved driveway and parking spaces.
The Kellermans held a campaign toast at the nearby Fountain House on Friday to celebrate the impending deal.
"We have four collections that we currently have no space for," said Mary Ann Kellerman in an interview with the Southeast Missourian.
"For example, we have (retired Southeast Missouri State University history faculty member) Frank Nickell's entire life's work — 1,500 books and 88 drawers of files. We'll have Frank's archive in a couple of larger rooms; we'll have a research room. The former city council chambers will be made into the Rhinehart Art Museum with more than 50 paintings. We can do another Smithsonian exhibit and all of the Oliver material will go in, too," she said.
In an April 25 letter directed to Mayor Stacy Kinder and city manager Kenneth Haskin, the Kellermans outlined their thoughts about how the former school and city hall would be utilized.
"(This) is a property that has an important history in our community, and it should be renovated and put to good use. We propose to use the facility to help preserve local history as a museum. Our Foundation has four important collections that are in need of space to display exhibits and provide research areas for visiting scholars.
A high-quality museum of these collections would enhance Cape Girardeau's image and would attract visitors to our region. It would also allow us to provide other educational activities and inspirational exhibits for public enjoyment. The building also offers us space for a museum gift shop, cafe or coffee house, and seminar rooms for professionals to give programs about historic preservation and techniques. The possibilities are endless. We would also like to offer space to be able to allow collaborative events with the local Arts Council and other museums. The Rhinehart Collection consists of 48 large paintings and over 200 drawings, as well as his family history in photographs and artifacts. The Rhinehart Collection would draw support from a wide area as a destination travel location. The fact that our Fountain House Museum is adjacent to the property would allow special events and assist us in our fundraising efforts with special events, historical preservation programs, Jazz on the Lawn, High Tea on the Veranda and other similar social activities would add public value to both properties."
Built as Lorimier Elementary in 1937, classes were held in the brick structure until 1975, when it closed because of declining enrollment.
City of Cape Girardeau bought the structure a year later, in January 1976, for $200,000.
The city offered the former school to the Cape Girardeau Public Library Board but in June 1976, the board declined the offer, preferring to build a new facility.
In September 1978, the building reopened as city hall.
