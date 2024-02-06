KEB accounting firm marks 90th anniversary of 1931 founding

Over the coming year, KEB will focus on community service as part of its yearlong anniversary celebration and is planning a series of events to "give back" and encouraging volunteerism, leadership and partnership within the communities where company offices are located.

"We are proud of KEB's history of giving back," said Marc Carter, KEB's managing partner. "As a firm, we care about the places where we live and work. Our 90th anniversary is an opportunity to support the businesses and nonprofits that do such good work in our communities."

In addition to Cape Girardeau, St. Louis and Springfield, Illinois, KEB has five other locations in Illinois (Litchfield, Columbia, Harrisburg, O'Fallon and Marion) and an office in Milwaukee.

