BusinessOctober 4, 2021

KEB accounting firm marks 90th anniversary of 1931 founding

KEB, a multistate accounting, consulting and advisory firm with an office in Cape Girardeau, celebrated its 90th anniversary Friday. The firm was founded Oct. 1, 1931, when it opened offices in St. Louis and Springfield, Illinois. The company now has nine locations in Illinois, Missouri and Wisconsin...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

KEB, a multistate accounting, consulting and advisory firm with an office in Cape Girardeau, celebrated its 90th anniversary Friday.

The firm was founded Oct. 1, 1931, when it opened offices in St. Louis and Springfield, Illinois. The company now has nine locations in Illinois, Missouri and Wisconsin.

KEB's Cape Girardeau office, now located at 3266 Lexington Ave., was an extension of the company's St. Louis office and opened in 1974, initially to help serve the accounting needs of the area's construction industry, specifically the R.B. Potashnick Co., which was a KEB client for many years.

Over the coming year, KEB will focus on community service as part of its yearlong anniversary celebration and is planning a series of events to "give back" and encouraging volunteerism, leadership and partnership within the communities where company offices are located.

"We are proud of KEB's history of giving back," said Marc Carter, KEB's managing partner. "As a firm, we care about the places where we live and work. Our 90th anniversary is an opportunity to support the businesses and nonprofits that do such good work in our communities."

In addition to Cape Girardeau, St. Louis and Springfield, Illinois, KEB has five other locations in Illinois (Litchfield, Columbia, Harrisburg, O'Fallon and Marion) and an office in Milwaukee.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter.

