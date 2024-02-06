Keandra Speakman joins SoutheastHEALTH

Keandra Speakman, MSN, APRN, FNP, has joined Southeast Neurology.
Speakman holds bachelor's and master's degrees in nursing from South University in Savannah, Georgia.
She comes to SoutheastHEALTH with more than five years of experience in direct patient care and has a family practice specialization.
