All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessAugust 21, 2023

Keandra Speakman joins SoutheastHEALTH

Keandra Speakman, MSN, APRN, FNP, has joined Southeast Neurology. Speakman holds bachelor's and master's degrees in nursing from South University in Savannah, Georgia. She comes to SoutheastHEALTH with more than five years of experience in direct patient care and has a family practice specialization...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Keandra Speakman
Keandra Speakman

Keandra Speakman, MSN, APRN, FNP, has joined Southeast Neurology.

Speakman holds bachelor's and master's degrees in nursing from South University in Savannah, Georgia.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

She comes to SoutheastHEALTH with more than five years of experience in direct patient care and has a family practice specialization.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Ribbon-cuttings mark merger, renaming of businesses
BusinessDec. 16
Ribbon-cuttings mark merger, renaming of businesses
Gas prices fall in Missouri, more stable nationwide
BusinessDec. 16
Gas prices fall in Missouri, more stable nationwide
Restaurant, counseling service to open in Cape Girardeau next year
BusinessDec. 16
Restaurant, counseling service to open in Cape Girardeau next year
Wall Street slips at the end of a bumpy week
BusinessDec. 13
Wall Street slips at the end of a bumpy week
Doctor, gastroenterologist join Saint Francis clinics
BusinessDec. 9
Doctor, gastroenterologist join Saint Francis clinics
New, expanding businesses celebrate with ribbon-cuttings
BusinessDec. 9
New, expanding businesses celebrate with ribbon-cuttings
Gas prices near lowest levels since 2021
BusinessDec. 9
Gas prices near lowest levels since 2021
Teriyaki Madness opens Dec. 20 in Cape Girardeau
BusinessDec. 9
Teriyaki Madness opens Dec. 20 in Cape Girardeau
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy