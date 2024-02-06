KCoe Isom needs bigger staff for bigger building

Full-time, part-time, flexible and intern positions are available for bookkeepers, bill pay specialists, tax assistants, tax technical specialists, an assistant controller and interns.

New employees (with the exception of interns) who attend the hiring event, apply within 48 hours of the event and list "Hiring Day" as their referral source in their application will be qualified to receive an extra $500 in their first payroll check.

