Kayla Moore joins Chateau

Kayla Moore, RN, BSN, has been named assistant director of nursing at Chateau Girardeau, a continuing care retirement community.
Moore comes to Chateau, at 3120 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau, after more than 16 years with SoutheastHEALTH.
