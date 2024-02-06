Katie Lorberg joins Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors has announced the addition of Katie Lorberg to its team of financial professionals as a wealth management adviser.

With a decade of experience in financial services, Lorberg brings her knowledge and expertise to Visionary's Jackson office.

She began her career in 2009 at The Bank of Missouri, where she spent 10 years as an adviser in the bank's wealth management division. Recognizing her passion for fostering personal relationships through financial advice and planning, Lorberg most recently worked with a physician-only client base, devising customized financial strategies for her clientele.