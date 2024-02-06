Katie Lorberg joins Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors has announced the addition of Katie Lorberg to its team of financial professionals as a wealth management adviser.
With a decade of experience in financial services, Lorberg brings her knowledge and expertise to Visionary's Jackson office.
She began her career in 2009 at The Bank of Missouri, where she spent 10 years as an adviser in the bank's wealth management division. Recognizing her passion for fostering personal relationships through financial advice and planning, Lorberg most recently worked with a physician-only client base, devising customized financial strategies for her clientele.
Her dedication to guiding her clients toward financial well-being aligns with Visionary Wealth Advisors' mission to help clients achieve a future greater than their past, the company said in a news release.
Lorberg is a graduate of Southeast Missouri State University. She holds the Series 7, 63 and 65 licenses, life and health insurance licenses and the Certified Financial Planner designation.
"We are thrilled to welcome Katie Lorberg to Visionary Wealth Advisors. Her character, expertise, and commitment to client success make her an invaluable addition to our team here in Jackson. Visionary is dedicated to helping clients work towards their financial goals, and Katie shares the same passion," partner and senior wealth management adviser Steve Elefson said in the news release.
