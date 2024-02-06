Katie Earnhart named to CACF board

Katie Hill Earnhart of Jackson, director of Cape Girardeau Public Library since August 2018, has been named to the board of governors of Cape Area Community Foundation (CACF).
Earnhart, who holds degrees from McPherson College and Emporia State University, is the president-elect of Cape Girardeau Rotary.
