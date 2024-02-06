Katie Britt to compete for coffee crown

Katie Britt, co-owner of Cape Girardeau's Red Banner Coffee, will compete in the Cup Tasters competition at U.S. Coffee Championships from April 21 to 23 in Portland, Oregon.
According to previous reporting, competitors in the Cup Tasters category are given several sets of medium roast coffee. Each set contains three cups -- two identical coffees and one that is unique. Participants may taste and smell the drinks to identify the unique coffee. Those who correctly identify the most amount of sets in the least amount of time win.
