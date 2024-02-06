Katie Britt to compete for coffee crown

According to previous reporting, competitors in the Cup Tasters category are given several sets of medium roast coffee. Each set contains three cups -- two identical coffees and one that is unique. Participants may taste and smell the drinks to identify the unique coffee. Those who correctly identify the most amount of sets in the least amount of time win.

