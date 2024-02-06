All sections
March 28, 2022

Kathy Swan wins state recognition

Kathy Swan of Cape Girardeau, who represented District 147 in the state Legislature for eight years until January 2021, was one of eight recipients of the Friend of Education award Wednesday from the Missouri Association of School Administrators...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Kathy Swan
Kathy Swan

Kathy Swan of Cape Girardeau, who represented District 147 in the state Legislature for eight years until January 2021, was one of eight recipients of the Friend of Education award Wednesday from the Missouri Association of School Administrators.

Swan, who logged previous service on the Cape Girardeau School Board, said, "While serving in the Missouri House, I worked to remove barriers to learning for Missouri children and to increase lifelong learning opportunities for adults."

The MASA Friend recognition is reserved for non-educators. Other MASA notables from Southeast Missouri: Toni Hill, superintendent, Bloomfield School District, Pearce Award; Tony Robinson, superintendent, Sikeston School District, Emerging Superintendent Award; and Sherry Copeland, recognized as an emeritus educator.

Kathy Swan
Kathy Swan

