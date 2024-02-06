Kathy Swan puts experience to work in new role on state commission

Kathy Swan has occupied many roles in her life — small-business owner, nurse, Cape Girardeau city councilwoman, member of the state House of Representatives and church musician, among others.

As of Wednesday, Jan. 18, the Cape Girardeau resident added another title — commissioner — after having been confirmed by the Missouri Senate to a six-year term as the employer representative on the state Labor and Industrial Relations Commission (LIRC).

Swan, who had already been working as interim commissioner since July after her appointment by Gov. Mike Parson, previously served eight years — from 2013 to 2021 — as District 147 representative in the state General Assembly's lower chamber.

The Southeast Missourian asked Swan seven questions about her new job, which pays $120,332 per annum and expires June 2028.

How did it come to be that the governor named you to the commission?

I had made it known I was still interested in serving. [The job] really ties into my experience. I grew up in a family business, then known as Johnson Communication Service, later JCS Wireless, since I was 9 years old. Back then, I helped my mother with some of the book work and with the telephone before she passed away. After getting married, my husband, Reg, began working in the business. As time went on, the business grew and we ended up buying my father's portion of the business. I've had years of being an employer, and now I'm in the employer seat on the commission, which is a perfect fit. When I was at Saint Francis Healthcare, one of the jobs I had was employee health nurse and got familiar with workers' compensation claims. In our business, we've dealt for years with work comp claims and unemployment issues, so my career experience ended up being a perfect preparation for this role.

What is the basic work of the Labor and Industrial Relations Commission?

Primarily, we do workman's compensation appeals and unemployment claim appeals. Someone is injured on the job and files a workman's comp claim; an administrative law judge will attempt to try to resolve the claim; there is a hearing and the judge makes a decision. If either employee or employer doesn't like the decision, an appeal is filed. Incidentally, there is a window of time to make an appeal, which is set by [Missouri] statute. People thinking of challenging a decision by one of these judges really need to read the paperwork because it can make a big difference

We have a staff of five or six attorneys who review all the data. A protocol is followed before there is a decision. Unemployment claims are handled similarly. Those claims are handled by the Division of Employment Security. In unemployment appeals, a deputy in the department makes a ruling. If either side disagrees, the matter goes to appeals tribunals and there is a hearing. If the tribunal's decision doesn't bring satisfaction, then the case is appealed to our Commission. Actually, for both workman's comp and unemployment, the tribunal comes up with a ruling before any appeal is made to our three-member Commission.

The commission has an employer representative, that's me. The employee rep commissioner is Kiki Curls, and the LIRC's public representative is our chairperson, attorney Rodney Campbell. Majority vote decides cases. Our commission is the last stop before any appeal may be made to the Court of Appeals. It's a process.