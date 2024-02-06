Kathy Harper has arrived in Cape to spread the word about SEMO

Kathy Harper, the new director of university communications at Southeast Missouri State University, first laid eyes on the campus and Cape Girardeau just a few days before her first day on the job.

She and her "20 pounds of spoiled-rotten puppy," Layla, made the 12-hour drive from Orlando, Florida, to Cape Girardeau. Her entire job search, interview process and home hunt was all conducted virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But moving doesn't bother her.

"I'm a Navy brat. We moved around a lot when I was growing up — every two to three years was somewhere new," she said. "But whenever we moved to a new location, the first thing we did was to think about what's cool and fun that we can do here."

Harper has found everyone to be very welcoming both on campus and in town, making the transition easier, and she's anxious for a time when she can get out and explore safely.

Having taken the job during such an interesting time with COVID, state budget cuts and declining numbers of high school graduates, Harper relies on an overall belief in the value of public education and public universities.

Having worked for two other public institutions — the University of Florida and the University of Wisconsin-Madison — she realizes communicating in the Midwest may be a little different from Florida and a little different from Wisconsin, but Harper is looking forward to that challenge, and becoming part of the community.

"I know there's great value in what this university can offer. And so, as we battle COVID, and we have all of these other challenges, I really believe in the value of everything that we do here at Southeast," Harper said. "There's a great team in place at Southeast, and I'm very impressed by (university president) Dr. (Carlos) Vargas and the entire executive staff. The leadership team is really fantastic."

The director of university communications is responsible for reputation management of Southeast, reports to president Vargas and serves as a member of the executive staff. Additionally, the director promotes Southeast and its initiatives; conveys a positive public perception of the university to media outlets; and researches, writes and edits news releases. She will also serve as a university spokeswoman/public information officer in response to media inquiries.