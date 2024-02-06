Kathy Harper, director of university communications for Southeast Missouri State University since September 2020, will leave SEMO on Feb. 8.
Harper, who came to Southeast from the University of Wisconsin, will become assistant vice provost for marketing, communication and partnerships at North Carolina State University in Raleigh, the state capital of the Tarheel State.
Harper said her specific role at N.C. State will be in the university's DELTA (digital, education and learning technology applications) program.
