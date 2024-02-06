All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
BusinessJanuary 31, 2022
Kathy Harper, communications director, to leave Southeast Missouri State
Kathy Harper, director of university communications for Southeast Missouri State University since September 2020, will leave SEMO on Feb. 8. Harper, who came to Southeast from the University of Wisconsin, will become assistant vice provost for marketing, communication and partnerships at North Carolina State University in Raleigh, the state capital of the Tarheel State...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Kathy Harper, director of university communications, will leave Southeast Missouri State University for a new position beginning Feb. 21 with North Carolina State University.
Kathy Harper, director of university communications, will leave Southeast Missouri State University for a new position beginning Feb. 21 with North Carolina State University.Southeast Missourian file

Kathy Harper, director of university communications for Southeast Missouri State University since September 2020, will leave SEMO on Feb. 8.

Harper, who came to Southeast from the University of Wisconsin, will become assistant vice provost for marketing, communication and partnerships at North Carolina State University in Raleigh, the state capital of the Tarheel State.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Harper said her specific role at N.C. State will be in the university's DELTA (digital, education and learning technology applications) program.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessSep. 26
Stock market end of day, Thursday: Wall Street ticks to anot...
BusinessSep. 26
Mississippi County business marks 50 years with massive patr...
BusinessSep. 26
Diners are skipping restaurants and making more meals at hom...
BusinessSep. 24
Cape Girardeau man’s merchant services provider tops Entrepr...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
New ownership, locations for several Cape Girardeau businesses
BusinessSep. 22
New ownership, locations for several Cape Girardeau businesses
Saint Francis hires new gastroenterology specialist
BusinessSep. 22
Saint Francis hires new gastroenterology specialist
Two Cape Girardeau ribbon-cuttings planned
BusinessSep. 22
Two Cape Girardeau ribbon-cuttings planned
Local banker weighs in on Fed interest rate cut
BusinessSep. 22
Local banker weighs in on Fed interest rate cut
Cape-Kil celebrates 75 years of pest control
BusinessSep. 22
Cape-Kil celebrates 75 years of pest control
Businesswomen’s conference to be held in Perryville
BusinessSep. 22
Businesswomen’s conference to be held in Perryville
Gas prices continue decline
BusinessSep. 22
Gas prices continue decline
Outside the Office: Daniel Cook's journey from shop class to crafting unique cigar box guitars
BusinessSep. 21
Outside the Office: Daniel Cook's journey from shop class to crafting unique cigar box guitars
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy