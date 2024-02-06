Justin Davison named Saint Francis interim president

Justin Davison was named last week as interim president of Saint Francis Healthcare System and will continue as chief financial officer.
Davison, who joined the hospital system in November 2019, replaces Maryann Reese, who resigned Tuesday after four-and-a-half years as Saint Francis's president and CEO.
An MBA, Davison received both his undergraduate and master's degrees from Missouri State University.
