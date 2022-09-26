All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessSeptember 26, 2022

Justin Davison is third Saint Francis leader of millennium

Justin Davison is the third leader of Saint Francis Healthcare System in the 21st century, having the "interim" tag removed Sept. 14 from his role as president and CEO of the Roman Catholic hospital system. Davison was named in February to follow Maryann Reese, who resigned after having served since 2017...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Justin Davison
Justin Davison

Justin Davison is the third leader of Saint Francis Healthcare System in the 21st century, having the "interim" tag removed Sept. 14 from his role as president and CEO of the Roman Catholic hospital system.

Davison was named in February to follow Maryann Reese, who resigned after having served since 2017.

Reese, in turn, succeeded Saint Francis's longtime president and CEO Steve Bjelich, who was in the role from 1999 to 2017.

Under Bjelich's watch, Saint Francis quadrupled in geographic size and employment grew from 1,000 to nearly 3,000 employees, according to reports.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Davison, who has 18 years leadership experience in a variety of hospitals and health care systems, joined Saint Francis in 2019.

He came to Southeast Missouri after serving as vice president of finance for Mercy Health in Springfield, Missouri.

A Mass of Installation for Davison will be held Oct. 5 by the Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocese at St. Mary of the Annunciation Cathedral, 210 S. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessNov. 9
Sponsored: Dutch Enterprises: More than 60 years of excellen...
BusinessNov. 8
Stock market today: Wall Street cruises to more records as i...
BusinessNov. 8
Sponsored: Busch Pet Products is transforming pet care with ...
BusinessNov. 7
Sponsored: Cory’s Ace Hardware stands out with service and c...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Pickleball Factory in Cape Girardeau targets December opening
BusinessNov. 6
Pickleball Factory in Cape Girardeau targets December opening
Cape Girardeau businesses receive Torch Awards for Ethics
BusinessNov. 4
Cape Girardeau businesses receive Torch Awards for Ethics
Missouri fuel prices welcome treat after Halloween
BusinessNov. 4
Missouri fuel prices welcome treat after Halloween
Drury Hotels opens new Chattanooga location
BusinessNov. 4
Drury Hotels opens new Chattanooga location
Plus-size fashion in vogue at Vera June Boutique
BusinessNov. 4
Plus-size fashion in vogue at Vera June Boutique
Personal trainer to speak at Jackson chamber Lunch and Learn
BusinessNov. 4
Personal trainer to speak at Jackson chamber Lunch and Learn
Old Town Cape grant recipients spruce up downtown
BusinessNov. 3
Old Town Cape grant recipients spruce up downtown
A TV as big as a bed? With the holidays approaching, stores stock more supersize sets
BusinessNov. 3
A TV as big as a bed? With the holidays approaching, stores stock more supersize sets
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy