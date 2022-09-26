Justin Davison is third Saint Francis leader of millennium

Justin Davison is the third leader of Saint Francis Healthcare System in the 21st century, having the "interim" tag removed Sept. 14 from his role as president and CEO of the Roman Catholic hospital system.

Davison was named in February to follow Maryann Reese, who resigned after having served since 2017.

Reese, in turn, succeeded Saint Francis's longtime president and CEO Steve Bjelich, who was in the role from 1999 to 2017.

Under Bjelich's watch, Saint Francis quadrupled in geographic size and employment grew from 1,000 to nearly 3,000 employees, according to reports.