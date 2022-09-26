Justin Davison is third Saint Francis leader of millennium

Justin Davison is the third leader of Saint Francis Healthcare System in the 21st century, having the "interim" tag removed Sept. 14 from his role as president and CEO of the Roman Catholic hospital system.
Davison was named in February to follow Maryann Reese, who resigned after having served since 2017.
Reese, in turn, succeeded Saint Francis's longtime president and CEO Steve Bjelich, who was in the role from 1999 to 2017.
Under Bjelich's watch, Saint Francis quadrupled in geographic size and employment grew from 1,000 to nearly 3,000 employees, according to reports.
Davison, who has 18 years leadership experience in a variety of hospitals and health care systems, joined Saint Francis in 2019.
He came to Southeast Missouri after serving as vice president of finance for Mercy Health in Springfield, Missouri.
A Mass of Installation for Davison will be held Oct. 5 by the Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocese at St. Mary of the Annunciation Cathedral, 210 S. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.