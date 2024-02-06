Justin Davison installed as Saint Francis Healthcare leader

Justin Davison was installed Oct. 5 as president and CEO of Saint Francis Healthcare System during the Feast of St. Francis and Mass of Installation.
The Mass was held at Cape Girardeau's Cathedral of St. Mary of the Annunciation, where Edward M. Rice, bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau, presided.
Davison, who had served as interim leader of Saint Francis since February, was made permanent president and CEO on Sept. 14. He succeeds Maryann Reese.
