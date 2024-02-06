Jump off the cliff: Ann Butler's million-dollar strategy

The kids were eating garbage.

Before long, Ann Butler had enough.

"I was just incredibly frustrated by the kids and their lack of knowledge about food," the former high school culinary arts teacher said. "I met a fifth-grader who had never tasted a strawberry."

She ran across a study showing drastic improvement in youths' diets after only 50 hours of food education. She thought that seemed doable and founded what would become her company, Edible Education.

"So I literally started in my garage," she recalled. "I actually quit mid-year teaching because I was just completely burned out."

Cutline-Body Copy:Ann Butler poses for a portrait inside Codefi on Monday, Aug. 28, at the Marquette Tower in Cape Girardeau. Laura Simon

She designed a course and landed an after-school account with a school in Richmond, Virginia, where she lived. Soon, she had enough students and support to open a youth cooking school. In 2015, one of her students was the youngest-ever winner of Food Network's "Chopped Junior" reality show.

"Long story short, I now own that location," she said. "And we service about 60 different schools a year, which is about 8,000 students."

Oh, and her company is on track to hit $1 million in sales this year. In August alone, they brought in $100,000.

Her curriculum, along with the next-generation mobile carts that teachers use to implement it, can now be found in 21 states.

Butler won several grants and investment competitions, which have helped grow her business, including the Marquette Tech District's 1ST50K competition, which brought Butler to Cape Girardeau, where she lives now. She credits the Marquette Tech District's startup incubator Codefi with helping her hone her entrepreneurial acumen.