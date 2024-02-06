Jump off the cliff: Ann Butler's million-dollar strategy

The kids were eating garbage.
Before long, Ann Butler had enough.
"I was just incredibly frustrated by the kids and their lack of knowledge about food," the former high school culinary arts teacher said. "I met a fifth-grader who had never tasted a strawberry."
She ran across a study showing drastic improvement in youths' diets after only 50 hours of food education. She thought that seemed doable and founded what would become her company, Edible Education.
"So I literally started in my garage," she recalled. "I actually quit mid-year teaching because I was just completely burned out."
She designed a course and landed an after-school account with a school in Richmond, Virginia, where she lived. Soon, she had enough students and support to open a youth cooking school. In 2015, one of her students was the youngest-ever winner of Food Network's "Chopped Junior" reality show.
"Long story short, I now own that location," she said. "And we service about 60 different schools a year, which is about 8,000 students."
Oh, and her company is on track to hit $1 million in sales this year. In August alone, they brought in $100,000.
Her curriculum, along with the next-generation mobile carts that teachers use to implement it, can now be found in 21 states.
Butler won several grants and investment competitions, which have helped grow her business, including the Marquette Tech District's 1ST50K competition, which brought Butler to Cape Girardeau, where she lives now. She credits the Marquette Tech District's startup incubator Codefi with helping her hone her entrepreneurial acumen.
"I've learned a lot of new terminology," she said, only half-joking.
The real takeaway from working in the Codefi environment, she said, is the particular approach from achievement.
"When you know something is right, you just make it happen," she said.
Adopting that sort of optimism and agency bordering on recklessness, she said, was a great challenge and a great lesson.
"I think as women, we're used to trying to be correct 100 percent of the time. Women may be more fearful to do something if they're not sure of the end result," she said. "You cannot be that way. You just have to jump off the cliff."
She also said entrepreneurs -- female ones especially -- should be wary of colleagues eager to "improve" on the concept.
"Once you put out there what your thoughts are, people will want to put their thoughts in and say, 'Oh, have you thought of this? Have you thought of that?'" she said. "Nope. Focus. You have to know what you want it to look like."
She said at its core, entrepreneurship is difficult. Really difficult.
"It's gross," she said. "It's 12 to 15 hours a day for the past five years ... the emotional roller coaster is pathetic."
But you can make it work, she said. You hire good people -- ones smarter than you are. You stick to a schedule -- Butler's includes twice daily dog walks and Joel Osteen on tape. And you do whatever else it takes to make it work.
"Sometimes I get hurt jumping off the cliff," she said. "But most of the time, I'm still standing."
