Julie Woodruff named to new post by SoutheastHEALTH

Julie Woodruff, MBA, BSN, RN, has assumed duties as new administrator for SoutheastHEALTH Home Care Services.
Woodruff succeeds longtime administrator Vickie Schnurbush, MSN, RN, CHPN, who has transitioned to the SoutheastHEALTH College of Nursing and Health Sciences as director of its new LPN program.
Woodruff has more than 28 years of nursing experience, with most of that in surgical services.
She earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Southeast Missouri State University and a master's degree in business administration from William Woods University in Fulton, Missouri.
