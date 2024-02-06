Julie Riley assumes new role at Saint Francis

Julie Riley, BSN, RN, has assumed a new role with Saint Francis Healthcare System as practice manager for Cape Gastroenterology Specialists, Center for Digestive Diseases and Cape Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine.
Riley, who began her career with Saint Francis in 2011, received her Bachelor of Science in nursing from Southeast Missouri State University.
