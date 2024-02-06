Numerous business owners have applied for business license applications with the City of Cape Girardeau Community Development Department.

• Caylee Wheeler of Cape Girardeau is opening The Juicery Cape at her fitness studio, called The Studio, at 2031 Cape LaCroix Road, Suite 101. This is a juice and smoothie bar.

• William Atkins of Cape Girardeau is starting STG Cards and Collectables at 121 S. Broadview St., Suite 11. There, he sells trading cards and collectible items. The business opened, according to the application, on Saturday, March 1.

• A new Ulta Beauty store will open at 3049 William St., Suite 257. This new addition to the West Park Mall will offer beauty products and salon services, and has, according to the application, an opening date of Friday, April 18.