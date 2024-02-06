All sections
BusinessMarch 3, 2025

Juice bar, card store, Ulta Beauty among latest business license applications

New businesses are sprouting in Cape Girardeau, including The Juicery Cape, STG Cards and Collectables and an Ulta Beauty store.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro

Numerous business owners have applied for business license applications with the City of Cape Girardeau Community Development Department.

• Caylee Wheeler of Cape Girardeau is opening The Juicery Cape at her fitness studio, called The Studio, at 2031 Cape LaCroix Road, Suite 101. This is a juice and smoothie bar.

• William Atkins of Cape Girardeau is starting STG Cards and Collectables at 121 S. Broadview St., Suite 11. There, he sells trading cards and collectible items. The business opened, according to the application, on Saturday, March 1.

• A new Ulta Beauty store will open at 3049 William St., Suite 257. This new addition to the West Park Mall will offer beauty products and salon services, and has, according to the application, an opening date of Friday, April 18.

• Brittany Gustafson, another Cape Girardeau resident, has set up The Boozy Bubble, a mobile bartending service for weddings, birthdays, graduation parties and other events at local venues.

• Cape Girardean Austin Martin applied for Martin Outdoors, a tree service and excavation company.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

