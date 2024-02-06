Numerous business owners have applied for business license applications with the City of Cape Girardeau Community Development Department.
• Caylee Wheeler of Cape Girardeau is opening The Juicery Cape at her fitness studio, called The Studio, at 2031 Cape LaCroix Road, Suite 101. This is a juice and smoothie bar.
• William Atkins of Cape Girardeau is starting STG Cards and Collectables at 121 S. Broadview St., Suite 11. There, he sells trading cards and collectible items. The business opened, according to the application, on Saturday, March 1.
• A new Ulta Beauty store will open at 3049 William St., Suite 257. This new addition to the West Park Mall will offer beauty products and salon services, and has, according to the application, an opening date of Friday, April 18.
• Brittany Gustafson, another Cape Girardeau resident, has set up The Boozy Bubble, a mobile bartending service for weddings, birthdays, graduation parties and other events at local venues.
• Cape Girardean Austin Martin applied for Martin Outdoors, a tree service and excavation company.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.