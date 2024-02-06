Judge strikes down Utah law banning undercover farm filming

SALT LAKE CITY -- A federal judge struck down a Utah law banning secret filming at farm and livestock facilities Friday as an unconstitutional violation of free-speech rights.

U.S. District Judge Robert Shelby wrote in his ruling the law appears tailored toward preventing undercover animal-rights investigators from exposing abuses at agricultural facilities.

Shelby said the state does have an interest in protecting the agricultural industry and a variety of ways to do it.

"Suppressing broad swaths of protected speech without justification, however, is not one of them," he wrote.

It wasn't clear whether the state would appeal the decision. Utah Attorney General's Office spokesman Dan Burton said Friday the office is reviewing it.

The law was passed amid a wave of similar measures around the country known as "ag-gag" rules, including one in Idaho that was struck down last year. That ruling is being appealed.

Animal Legal Defense Fund lawyer Matthew Liebman applauded the Utah decision and said it makes the laws passed elsewhere vulnerable to legal challenges.

"We're already eyeing which statutes to go after next," Liebman said.