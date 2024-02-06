All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessJuly 10, 2017

Judge strikes down Utah law banning undercover farm filming

SALT LAKE CITY -- A federal judge struck down a Utah law banning secret filming at farm and livestock facilities Friday as an unconstitutional violation of free-speech rights. U.S. District Judge Robert Shelby wrote in his ruling the law appears tailored toward preventing undercover animal-rights investigators from exposing abuses at agricultural facilities...

By LINDSAY WHITEHURST ~ Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY -- A federal judge struck down a Utah law banning secret filming at farm and livestock facilities Friday as an unconstitutional violation of free-speech rights.

U.S. District Judge Robert Shelby wrote in his ruling the law appears tailored toward preventing undercover animal-rights investigators from exposing abuses at agricultural facilities.

Shelby said the state does have an interest in protecting the agricultural industry and a variety of ways to do it.

"Suppressing broad swaths of protected speech without justification, however, is not one of them," he wrote.

It wasn't clear whether the state would appeal the decision. Utah Attorney General's Office spokesman Dan Burton said Friday the office is reviewing it.

The law was passed amid a wave of similar measures around the country known as "ag-gag" rules, including one in Idaho that was struck down last year. That ruling is being appealed.

Animal Legal Defense Fund lawyer Matthew Liebman applauded the Utah decision and said it makes the laws passed elsewhere vulnerable to legal challenges.

"We're already eyeing which statutes to go after next," Liebman said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The seven other states with similar laws are Kansas, Montana, North Dakota, Iowa, Missouri, Arkansas and North Carolina.

The state of Utah has argued the First Amendment doesn't allow people to enter private property under false pretenses and record however they want.

State attorneys say the law protects property rights and makes agricultural workers safer by barring unskilled undercover operatives from potentially hazardous places.

The Utah case, filed by animal-rights groups, was the first lawsuit in the U.S. to challenge one of the ag-gag laws.

It came after a woman was charged in 2013 when she filmed a front-end loader dumping a sick cow outside a suburban Salt Lake City slaughterhouse.

The case was dismissed because she was standing on a public street when she made the recording.

Charges against four animal activists from California who were cited outside a large Utah hog farm in 2015 also later were dropped because the farm didn't want to pursue them.

The measure made it a misdemeanor to enter a farm under false pretenses and take video or sound recordings.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessNov. 19
Stock market today: World shares are mixed after Wall St reg...
BusinessNov. 19
SEEDS panel presents perspective of agriculture, concrete, l...
BusinessNov. 19
Sam’s Fine Jewelry selects Jackson for second storefront
BusinessNov. 19
No yolks about it: 400 applicants tour Cal-Maine facility in...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
US to add features such as blind spot warnings and pedestrian detection to vehicle crash ratings
BusinessNov. 18
US to add features such as blind spot warnings and pedestrian detection to vehicle crash ratings
Intoxicating hemp booming in Missouri as regulators, marijuana industry try to shut it down
BusinessNov. 18
Intoxicating hemp booming in Missouri as regulators, marijuana industry try to shut it down
FGR Mechanical celebrates 30 years of industrial work
BusinessNov. 18
FGR Mechanical celebrates 30 years of industrial work
New physician joins Saint Francis Pain Management Center
BusinessNov. 18
New physician joins Saint Francis Pain Management Center
SEMO-NASV therapist receives play therapy credentials
BusinessNov. 18
SEMO-NASV therapist receives play therapy credentials
Gas prices fall as winter draws closer
BusinessNov. 18
Gas prices fall as winter draws closer
Explore downtown Cape with bingo card, chance to win big this Small Business Saturday
BusinessNov. 18
Explore downtown Cape with bingo card, chance to win big this Small Business Saturday
Meet Amanda Flinn, the new editor of B Magazine
BusinessNov. 17
Meet Amanda Flinn, the new editor of B Magazine
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy