Judge Lipke, 32nd Circuit recognized for managing caseloads

"Our courts always strive to be efficient in managing their caseloads, recognizing that every case — no matter its subject matter — is the most important case in the world to the people waiting for its resolution," said Missouri Chief Justice Paul C. Wilson, in presenting the award Sept. 23 in Jefferson City to a total of five circuit courts within the state. "Fiscal 2020 posed particular challenges, as the COVID pandemic disrupted courts, attorneys and litigants for more than three months at the end of the fiscal year. It is impressive indeed that these circuits nevertheless found ways to keep so many of their cases moving forward so well."

Lipke, in a news release, said, "I'm extremely grateful to my fellow judges, attorneys and all courthouse staff for working together during these trying times to make sure justice could be delivered in a timely manner."

