Joy Cart donations sought by SoutheastHEALTH

For those wishing to show appreciation for health care workers, a "Joy Cart" has been created by the SoutheastHEALTH Foundation.
Money, gift cards or store-bought individually-packaged snacks or drinks are solicited.
The Joy Cart, hospital officials say, will be taken to different departments on various shifts to reach employees.
To donate or for more information, email amybrown@sehealth.org or call (573) 519-4923.
