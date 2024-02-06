All sections
BusinessNovember 29, 2021

Joy Cart donations sought by SoutheastHEALTH

For those wishing to show appreciation for health care workers, a "Joy Cart" has been created by the SoutheastHEALTH Foundation. Money, gift cards or store-bought individually-packaged snacks or drinks are solicited. The Joy Cart, hospital officials say, will be taken to different departments on various shifts to reach employees...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
A sign for SoutheastHEALTH is seen April 16, 2020, in Cape Girardeau.
A sign for SoutheastHEALTH is seen April 16, 2020, in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

For those wishing to show appreciation for health care workers, a "Joy Cart" has been created by the SoutheastHEALTH Foundation.

Money, gift cards or store-bought individually-packaged snacks or drinks are solicited.

The Joy Cart, hospital officials say, will be taken to different departments on various shifts to reach employees.

To donate or for more information, email amybrown@sehealth.org or call (573) 519-4923.

Business
