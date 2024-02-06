Jordyne Payne transitions to new SoutheastHEALTH role

Jordyne Payne, a SoutheastHEALTH family nurse practitioner, has joined the caregiver team at Southeast Orthopedics and Sports Medicine.
Payne, who formerly served as a registered nurse and clinical staff leader at Southeast Hospital, holds degrees from Maryville University in St. Louis and Goldfarb School of Nursing at Barnes-Jewish College.
