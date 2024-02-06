John's Pharmacy opening in Perry County

John's Pharmacy is opening a new location today at 8491 Main St. in Alterburg, Missouri.
It is the seventh location for the family-owned business.
In addition to Altenburg, John's has two stores in Cape Girardeau and one each in Charleston, Gideon, Poplar Bluff and Puxico, Missouri.
According to www.johnsrx.com, John's Pharmacy has been serving Southeast Missouri for more than 35 years.
